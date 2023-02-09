Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 57.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps on acquiring Bengaluru orthopaedic hospital for Rs 200 cr
Narayana Hrudayalaya incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter
Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 45% YoY rise in Q1 PAT
RIL, DreamFolks Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus
-
Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 57.73% to Rs 153.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 959.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1128.17959.80 18 OPM %22.5518.01 -PBDT247.24163.29 51 PBT189.89117.18 62 NP153.7797.49 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU