Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 57.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 57.73% to Rs 153.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 959.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1128.17959.8022.5518.01247.24163.29189.89117.18153.7797.49

