Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 57.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 57.73% to Rs 153.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 1128.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 959.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1128.17959.80 18 OPM %22.5518.01 -PBDT247.24163.29 51 PBT189.89117.18 62 NP153.7797.49 58

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:36 IST

