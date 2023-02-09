Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 489.01 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 33.33% to Rs 83.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 489.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.489.01510.2622.6319.65130.76100.42115.3184.4383.6862.76

