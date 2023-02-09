Zee Learn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Textile Industry has a big role in making FTAs a success: Piyush Goyal
Zee Entertainment Enterprises gains on bargain hunting
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session
StepSetGo, recognized as The Most Creative Health App at the Zee Health Awards 2022
-
Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 54.73 croreNet Loss of Zee Learn reported to Rs 161.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.7351.94 5 OPM %18.6216.79 -PBDT2.533.37 -25 PBT-5.91-6.62 11 NP-161.08-4.91 -3181
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU