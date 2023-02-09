Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 14.37% to Rs 108.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1889.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2095.251889.1211.4310.76246.45209.28144.84117.93108.2394.63

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)