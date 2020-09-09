Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 1289.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.43% to Rs 224.08 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 1289.21% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 224.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 272.76% to Rs 178.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.95% to Rs 1221.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1506.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales224.08331.64 -32 1221.091506.64 -19 OPM %12.503.91 -9.858.25 - PBDT23.2711.62 100 96.17104.88 -8 PBT16.056.10 163 67.2183.04 -19 NP63.074.54 1289 178.2947.83 273
