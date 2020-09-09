Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 1289.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.43% to Rs 224.08 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 1289.21% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 224.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 272.76% to Rs 178.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.95% to Rs 1221.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1506.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

