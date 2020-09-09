Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Emami Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Emami approves buyback of shares up to Rs 194.08 cr
Emami spurts over 28% in three days
Emami slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 58% to Rs 23 cr
-
Sales decline 94.00% to Rs 31.73 croreNet loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.00% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 529.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.73529.18 -94 OPM %81.479.71 -PBDT-11.802.65 PL PBT-12.252.04 PL NP-8.772.91 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU