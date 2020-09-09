Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sterling Green Woods consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Panache Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sterling Guaranty & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.49 croreNet Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.77 -36 OPM %55.10-2.60 -PBDT0-0.24 100 PBT-0.11-0.41 73 NP-0.14-0.41 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU