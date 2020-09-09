JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sterling Green Woods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Emami Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.77 -36 OPM %55.10-2.60 -PBDT0-0.24 100 PBT-0.11-0.41 73 NP-0.14-0.41 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU