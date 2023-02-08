Everest Industries appoints company secretary

JUST IN
with effect from 01 April 2023

Everest Industries announced the appointment of Amruta Avasare (Membership No: A18844) as a Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2023. He will replace Neeraj Kohli, who would be retiring from the services of the Company w.e.f. close of working hours of 31 March 2023.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 11:18 IST

