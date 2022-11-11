Everest Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Govt. to allot 15 acres land to Everest Industries
Basic materials stocks rise
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of its subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 73.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 80.86% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 45.97 croreNet profit of Everest Organics reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 45.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.9746.75 -2 OPM %6.03-2.52 -PBDT2.14-0.49 LP PBT1.01-1.50 LP NP0.94-1.34 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU