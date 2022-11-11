Subros standalone net profit rises 91.80% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 695.04 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 91.80% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 695.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 529.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.04529.48 31 OPM %5.706.55 -PBDT42.3533.56 26 PBT14.727.67 92 NP9.825.12 92

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:54 IST

