Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 321.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 321.28% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.14% to Rs 10.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 167.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

