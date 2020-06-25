Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 321.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 46.29 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 321.28% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.14% to Rs 10.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 167.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.2952.09 -11 167.21155.85 7 OPM %10.1710.17 -11.4711.45 - PBDT4.424.85 -9 17.3115.17 14 PBT3.574.11 -13 14.1012.33 14 NP3.960.94 321 10.907.51 45
