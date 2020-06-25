AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 237.04% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 0.910.27 237 OPM %-50.0010.00 --1.10-48.15 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.230.02 1050 PBT0.030.01 200 0.230.02 1050 NP0.020.01 100 0.070.02 250
