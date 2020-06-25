Machino Plastics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Machino Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Plastic particles may be prevalent in drinking water sources: Study
RIL builds top quality 40 km roads by using 50 tonne end-of-life plastics
Sintex Plastics Technology consolidated net profit rises 1584.90% in the December 2019 quarter
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 98.01% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.90% to Rs 58.41 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 241.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 302.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.4168.64 -15 241.65302.44 -20 OPM %9.626.21 -7.578.47 - PBDT4.032.78 45 11.1319.57 -43 PBT-0.52-2.61 80 -8.510.12 PL NP0.52-1.04 LP -4.520.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU