South India Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.18% to Rs 46.55 croreNet profit of South India Paper Mills declined 13.32% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.18% to Rs 46.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.17% to Rs 15.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 217.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.5557.60 -19 217.61242.50 -10 OPM %14.3513.32 -15.8015.00 - PBDT5.846.86 -15 31.1132.72 -5 PBT3.314.48 -26 21.3423.22 -8 NP3.193.68 -13 15.9518.37 -13
