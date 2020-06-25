South India Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.18% to Rs 46.55 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills declined 13.32% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.18% to Rs 46.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.17% to Rs 15.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 217.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

