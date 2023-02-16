Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 160.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.28% to Rs 18.57 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 160.98% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.5712.44 49 OPM %2.964.98 -PBDT1.550.61 154 PBT1.450.55 164 NP1.070.41 161
