Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 104.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 47.99% to Rs 217.21 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 104.50% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.99% to Rs 217.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 146.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales217.21146.77 48 OPM %30.3921.55 -PBDT65.8530.99 112 PBT61.4527.27 125 NP40.0019.56 104

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:57 IST

