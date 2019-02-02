Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 277.78% to Rs 1.70 croreNet loss of Shree Securities reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 277.78% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.700.45 278 OPM %-65.8895.56 -PBDT-1.120.43 PL PBT-1.120.43 PL NP-1.120.43 PL
