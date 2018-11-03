Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.40% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 100.60 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 26.40% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 72.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 100.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 82.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales100.6082.41 22 OPM %94.4091.92 -PBDT94.9775.75 25 PBT94.9675.73 25 NP91.3072.23 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU