Triveni Glass standalone net profit declines 6.08% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Board of Triveni Turbine approves buyback of shares up to Rs 100 crore
Triveni Glass standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the June 2018 quarter
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the September 2018 quarter
Triveni Engineering posts Q4 net loss at Rs 109 cr
-
Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 16.77 croreNet profit of Triveni Glass declined 6.08% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16.7714.85 13 OPM %12.285.93 -PBDT1.541.63 -6 PBT1.391.48 -6 NP1.391.48 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU