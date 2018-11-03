Triveni Glass standalone net profit declines 6.08% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 16.77 crore

Net profit of Triveni Glass declined 6.08% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16.7714.85 13 OPM %12.285.93 -PBDT1.541.63 -6 PBT1.391.48 -6 NP1.391.48 -6

