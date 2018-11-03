Dhanlaxmi Fabrics standalone net profit rises 31.46% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 16.33 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics rose 31.46% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16.3315.22 7 OPM %16.7214.19 -PBDT2.461.97 25 PBT1.521.05 45 NP1.170.89 31
