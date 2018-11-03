JUST IN
Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 486.50 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 39.36% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 486.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 452.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales486.50452.84 7 OPM %10.2315.71 -PBDT41.7162.38 -33 PBT33.6054.78 -39 NP21.7735.90 -39

