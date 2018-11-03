Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 45.10% in the March 2018 quarter
Ester Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.29 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ester Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.61 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Tanfac Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 486.50 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 39.36% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 486.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 452.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales486.50452.84 7 OPM %10.2315.71 -PBDT41.7162.38 -33 PBT33.6054.78 -39 NP21.7735.90 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU