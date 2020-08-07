JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.94% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.94% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.101.24 -92 OPM %-190.009.68 -PBDT-0.190.11 PL PBT-0.250.04 PL NP-0.250.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU