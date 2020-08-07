Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Excel Realty N Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sunteck Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
BLS International Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.94% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.94% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.101.24 -92 OPM %-190.009.68 -PBDT-0.190.11 PL PBT-0.250.04 PL NP-0.250.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU