Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.94% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.94% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.101.24-190.009.68-0.190.11-0.250.04-0.250.03

