JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Praj Industries spurts after robust Q3 earnings
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9899 shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2019.

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9899 shares. The stock rose 2.77% to Rs.580.30. Volumes stood at 11738 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 12.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.770.35. Volumes stood at 80450 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19118 shares. The stock slipped 0.95% to Rs.1,141.05. Volumes stood at 40106 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 82013 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25557 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.241.25. Volumes stood at 69383 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 2449 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.515.50. Volumes stood at 571 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements