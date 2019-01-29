Volumes spurt at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

-
Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9899 shares
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2019.
Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9899 shares. The stock rose 2.77% to Rs.580.30. Volumes stood at 11738 shares in the last session.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 12.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.770.35. Volumes stood at 80450 shares in the last session.
CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19118 shares. The stock slipped 0.95% to Rs.1,141.05. Volumes stood at 40106 shares in the last session.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 82013 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25557 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.241.25. Volumes stood at 69383 shares in the last session.
Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 2449 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock slipped 0.10% to Rs.515.50. Volumes stood at 571 shares in the last session.
