Punit Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 2.70 croreNet Loss of Punit Commercials reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.702.91 -7 OPM %-3.70-9.62 -PBDT-0.11-0.30 63 PBT-0.11-0.30 63 NP-0.11-0.30 63
