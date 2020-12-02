Tata Motor climbs after strong sales in November

Tata Motors rose 3.01% to Rs 185.10 after the company's sales in the domestic and international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, up by 20.73% from 41,124 units sold during November 2019.
The company's total domestic sales increased by 26% to 47,859 units in November 2020 from 38,057 units sold in November 2019. Sequentially, total domestic sales slipped 4% as against 49,669 units sold in October 2019.
Total domestic commercial vehicle sales dropped 9% to 27,982 units while total domestic passenger vehicle sales surged 108% to 21,641 units in November 2020 over November 2019. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 1 December 2020.
The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 175.76 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 18.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 52,839.02 crore.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
