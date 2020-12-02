Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 147.65 points or 1.09% at 13679.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.5%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.98%),Castrol India Ltd (up 2.22%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.18%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.81%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.26%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.08%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 65.78 or 0.15% at 44589.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13114.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.13 points or 0.55% at 17107.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.75 points or 0.55% at 5762.26.

On BSE,1405 shares were trading in green, 664 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)