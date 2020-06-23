Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 398.42 croreNet profit of Fairchem Speciality declined 10.60% to Rs 47.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 398.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.11% to Rs 176.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 1630.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1341.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales398.42441.55 -10 1630.611341.04 22 OPM %18.3020.00 -16.4315.86 - PBDT64.2882.45 -22 254.00189.36 34 PBT46.7270.41 -34 191.27142.51 34 NP47.2252.82 -11 176.3394.24 87
