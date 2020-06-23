JUST IN
Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.54% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Insilco reported to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.54% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.31% to Rs 57.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.0919.60 -100 57.7595.15 -39 OPM %-6577.78-11.38 --22.13-7.76 - PBDT-4.43-1.53 -190 -7.44-3.66 -103 PBT-5.15-2.22 -132 -10.27-6.12 -68 NP-5.29-2.22 -138 -10.47-6.04 -73

