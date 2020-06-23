Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.62% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 17.56 crore

Net Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 91.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 259.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 259.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.5625.93 -32 69.5174.71 -7 OPM %-318.39-218.90 --169.59-174.31 - PBDT-86.31-84.72 -2 -241.53-250.24 3 PBT-91.82-86.95 -6 -259.12-259.83 0 NP-91.82-86.95 -6 -259.12-259.83 0

