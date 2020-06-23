Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.46% to Rs 1.16 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.46% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.15% to Rs 4.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.1611.01 -89 4.6415.04 -69 OPM %60.3417.44 -60.7824.80 - PBDT-4.75-2.03 -134 -20.09-20.12 0 PBT-4.76-2.03 -134 -20.12-20.13 0 NP-4.76-2.03 -134 -20.12-20.13 0
