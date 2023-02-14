FCS Software spurts on turnaround Q3 results

FCS Software Solutions surged 8.57% to Rs 2.66 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in Q3 December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations rose 13.3% year-on-year to Rs 9.21 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 1.08 crore during the quarter, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 0.01 in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenditure rose 3.2% YoY to Rs 7.40 crore in Q3 FY23. Employee expenses fell 1.6% to Rs 5.53 crore.

FCS Software Solutions provides IT and IT enabled services.

