JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Castrol India reports PAT of Rs 189 cr in Q4 2022
Business Standard

FCS Software spurts on turnaround Q3 results

Capital Market 

FCS Software Solutions surged 8.57% to Rs 2.66 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in Q3 December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations rose 13.3% year-on-year to Rs 9.21 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 1.08 crore during the quarter, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 0.01 in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenditure rose 3.2% YoY to Rs 7.40 crore in Q3 FY23. Employee expenses fell 1.6% to Rs 5.53 crore.

FCS Software Solutions provides IT and IT enabled services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 10:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU