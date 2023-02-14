Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 280.11 points or 0.93% at 30433.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, FCS Software Solutions Ltd (up 11.84%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.97%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.92%),Cyient Ltd (up 3.46%),D-Link India Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.17%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.93%), ASM Technologies Ltd (up 1.86%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 1.67%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.63%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.25%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.04%), and NELCO Ltd (down 2.02%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.08 or 0.33% at 60631.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.65 points or 0.24% at 17813.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 192.74 points or 0.69% at 27739.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.75 points or 0.68% at 8746.94.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 1556 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)