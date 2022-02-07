Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
GNFC spurts after Q3 PAT soars 123% YoY to Rs Rs 541 cr
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 8041.41% in the June 2021 quarter
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 102.08% in the September 2021 quarter
Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 103.56% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares
Sundaram Clayton Ltd, FDC Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2022.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.172.70. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 1609 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.3,987.85. Volumes stood at 121 shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd saw volume of 29808 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5453 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.313.10. Volumes stood at 2015 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 4.51 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82535 shares. The stock gained 12.05% to Rs.510.90. Volumes stood at 70750 shares in the last session.
City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.04% to Rs.140.35. Volumes stood at 58950 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU