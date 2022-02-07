Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares

Sundaram Clayton Ltd, FDC Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.172.70. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 1609 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.3,987.85. Volumes stood at 121 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 29808 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5453 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.313.10. Volumes stood at 2015 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 4.51 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82535 shares. The stock gained 12.05% to Rs.510.90. Volumes stood at 70750 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.04% to Rs.140.35. Volumes stood at 58950 shares in the last session.

