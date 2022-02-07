JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

One 97 Communications Q3 net loss widens to Rs 779 cr

Siemens slips after Dec quarter PAT declines 6.5% YoY
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares

Sundaram Clayton Ltd, FDC Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 39.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.172.70. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 1609 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.3,987.85. Volumes stood at 121 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 29808 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5453 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.313.10. Volumes stood at 2015 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 4.51 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82535 shares. The stock gained 12.05% to Rs.510.90. Volumes stood at 70750 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.04% to Rs.140.35. Volumes stood at 58950 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU