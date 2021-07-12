Federal Bank re-appoints Shyam Srinivasan as MD, CEO

Shyam Srinivasan was re-appointed as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Federal Bank.
Federal Bank has received the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9 July 2021 for the re-appointment of Srinivasan as MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from 23 September 2021 till 22 September 2024.
The private sector bank's net profit increased 59% to Rs 478 crore on 7% fall in total income to Rs 3,832 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations.
Shares of Federal Bank jumped 5.60% to Rs 90.45. The stock hit a high of Rs 90.80 and a low of Rs 87.35 so far.
