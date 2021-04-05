HDFC Bank reports double digit growth in deposits, advances

HDFC Bank on Monday announced that its advances grew around 13.9% to approximately Rs 11,32,000 crore as of 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 993,700 crore as of 31 March 2020.

The bank's advances reported a growth of 4.6% compared with Rs 10,82,300 crore as of 31 December 2020. As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans as of 31 March 2021 grew by around 7.5% over 31 March 2020 and around 5% over 31 December 2020. Domestic wholesale loans as of 31 March 2021 grew by around 21% over 31 March 2020 and around 4.5% over 31 December 2020.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,35,000 crore as of 31 March 2021, up by around 16.3% compared with Rs 11,47,500 crore as of 31 March 2020. Sequentially, the deposits increased by around 5% from Rs 12,71,100 crore as of 31 December 2020.

The Bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,15,500 crore as of 31 March 2021, a growth of around 27% over Rs 4,84,600 crore as of 31 March 2020 and a growth of around 12.5% over Rs 5,46,700 crore as of 31 December 2020. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of 31 March 2021, as compared to 42.2% as of 31 March 2020 and 43% as of 31 December 2020.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the bank said it purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.88% lower at Rs 1473.35 on BSE.

HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks. As of 31 December 2020, HDFC Bank had a distribution network of 5,485 branches and 15,541 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 2,866 cities / towns.

