Volumes jump at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49935 shares

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 January 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49935 shares. The stock increased 3.59% to Rs.943.55. Volumes stood at 10716 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finance Ltd saw volume of 4.96 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.5,073.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 19.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.04% to Rs.25.85. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 58900 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18733 shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.339.25. Volumes stood at 9487 shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 19830 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6879 shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.243.45. Volumes stood at 4169 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)