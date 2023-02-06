FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of FGP reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-400.00-500.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.20 65 PBT-0.07-0.20 65 NP-0.09-0.20 55
