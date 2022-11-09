Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 33.71% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 1642.86% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.181.78 -34 OPM %-84.75-3.37 -PBDT2.830.27 948 PBT2.710.14 1836 NP2.440.14 1643

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:06 IST

