Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 19.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 42.27% to Rs 35.10 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 19.34% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 42.27% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.1060.80 -42 OPM %21.2813.75 -PBDT7.168.37 -14 PBT6.137.60 -19 NP6.137.60 -19

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

