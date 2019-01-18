Mastek consolidated net profit rises 43.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 265.00 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 43.90% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 265.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 209.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales265.00209.51 26 OPM %12.8312.26 -PBDT38.6730.04 29 PBT34.3625.08 37 NP26.5218.43 44
