Mastek consolidated net profit rises 43.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 265.00 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 43.90% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 265.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 209.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales265.00209.51 26 OPM %12.8312.26 -PBDT38.6730.04 29 PBT34.3625.08 37 NP26.5218.43 44

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

