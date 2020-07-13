FICCI Cuts GDP Estimate To -4.5% For This Fiscal

-
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) stated that its latest Economic Outlook Survey has projected India's annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at -4.5% as the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic is manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis globally.
The latest forecast marks a sharp downward revision from the growth estimate of 5.5% reported in the January 2020 survey. The pandemic outbreak has severely impacted the economic activities, FICCI noted
