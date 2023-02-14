JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 437.90 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 37.47% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 437.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 385.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales437.90385.69 14 OPM %13.6312.08 -PBDT61.2845.47 35 PBT45.3232.01 42 NP31.9223.22 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU