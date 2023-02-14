Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 437.90 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 37.47% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 437.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 385.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.437.90385.6913.6312.0861.2845.4745.3232.0131.9223.22

