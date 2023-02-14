Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 200.46% to Rs 6.52 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 200.46% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.522.17 200 OPM %19.94-79.72 -PBDT1.96-1.50 LP PBT-8.43-12.00 30 NP-8.46-12.09 30
