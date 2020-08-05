Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 89.04 points or 1.78% at 5092.35 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dolat Investments Ltd (up 6.03%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 5.3%),Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 4.96%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (up 4.83%),RBL Bank Ltd (up 4.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 4.05%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.85%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.79%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 3.7%), and Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 3.59%).

On the other hand, PNB Gilts Ltd (down 4.56%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 0.47%), and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 430.44 or 1.14% at 38118.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.35 points or 1.03% at 11209.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.6 points or 1.09% at 13461.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.23 points or 1.15% at 4596.31.

On BSE,1329 shares were trading in green, 430 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)