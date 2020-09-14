Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd soars 5.21%, rises for third straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.05, up 5.21% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% gain in NIFTY and a 10.59% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.05, up 5.21% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 11546.95. The Sensex is at 39143.85, up 0.74%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 7.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7956.8, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

