Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 55.35 points or 1.08% at 5156.75 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 6.43%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.91%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 4.47%),Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.37%),PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JM Financial Ltd (up 3.33%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 2.93%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.7%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.56%), and ICICI Securities Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, CARE Ratings Ltd (down 3.77%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.16%), and Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 1.67%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.71 or 0.76% at 38472.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89 points or 0.79% at 11359.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.31 points or 0.68% at 13963.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.46 points or 0.48% at 4739.93.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 505 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

