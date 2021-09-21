Fineotex Chemical secures ECO PASSPORT certification for sustainability

Fineotex Chemical has earned the prestigious ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX certification, the highest rating in the globally renowned audit that measures standards of sustainability.

The green rating has been awarded by Hohenstein, an independent and neutral renowned testing system that is globally recognized.

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX is an independent certification system for chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries used in the textile and leather industry. During a multistep process, the international agency analyses whether each individual ingredient in the chemical product meets the statutory requirements.

