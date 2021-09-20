Zydus Healthcare enters agreement to sell brands - Mifegest and Cytolog

Zydus Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare has entered into an agreement today i.e. 20 September 2021 with Integrace (Purchaser) to sell two brands viz.

Mifegest and Cytolog.

The said transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement subject to customary approval.

Purchaser is a part of the portfolio companies of PE firm True North. The said transaction is not a related party transaction.

