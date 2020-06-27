Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 48.05% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 651.44 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 48.05% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 651.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 823.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.04% to Rs 391.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 2877.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3077.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales651.44823.08 -21 2877.303077.79 -7 OPM %12.3617.55 -13.3315.26 - PBDT106.48195.43 -46 550.96650.77 -15 PBT96.91185.38 -48 512.05610.22 -16 NP64.49124.13 -48 391.00407.47 -4

