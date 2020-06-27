Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 48.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 651.44 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 48.05% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 651.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 823.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.04% to Rs 391.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 2877.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3077.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

651.44823.082877.303077.7912.3617.5513.3315.26106.48195.43550.96650.7796.91185.38512.05610.2264.49124.13391.00407.47

