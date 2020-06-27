Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 60.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Expecting support measures in Budget to push leather exports: CLE
Haryana CM promises to make life easier for people
Comm Min working to identify key sectors for making India a manufacturing hub
-
Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 8.44 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.71% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.448.49 -1 35.0336.87 -5 OPM %5.215.06 -6.224.45 - PBDT0.900.64 41 3.532.85 24 PBT0.720.50 44 2.822.14 32 NP0.560.40 40 2.091.54 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU