Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.71% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

